World Rugby Pacific Challenge By In House Production Posted May 8, 2020 In sports World Rugby Pacific Challenge2020-05-082020-05-08https://www.fijione.tv/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/fijitv_small_logo_new.pngFIJI TVhttps://www.fijione.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/2020pnc-fijian-warriors-vs-tonga-a_zoomfiji-4-1.jpg200px200px 0 Catch the replay of Fiji vs Japan on Sunday 10th May @ 2:30pm on Fiji One In House Production Recent PostsHyundai A League2020 Dubai 7s (Fiji Games)Extra TimeThe Rugby Show Leave a Comment Cancel reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.