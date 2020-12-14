 Tropical Depression has intensified into a category 1 – TC Yasa

Tropical Depression TD02F has intensified into a category 1 system and named Tropical Cyclone Yasa last night.

TC Yasa was located about 540km west-northwest of Viwa at 3am today.

TC Yasa is currently moving south-southwest at about 6 knots.

TC Yasa is expected to make a loop just east of Vanuatu and expected to make a southeastwards turn by Thursday.

Expect the weather to gradually change for most places as the rain bands associated with TC Yasa moves over the group by Wednesday onwards with winds also expected to pick up especially over the western parts of the group and later to the rest of the group.

Meanwhile, another Tropical depression, TD03F is currently being monitored closely and lies close to Niue and the Tongan group of islands.