 Tropical Cyclone Yasa expected to intensify into a Category 4 cyclone, and head towards Fiji

Members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions as Tropical Cyclone Yasa is expected to make a clockwise loop, intensify into a Category 4 cyclone, and head towards Fiji.

Cyclone Yasa is expected to be located just to the west of Viti Levu with severe cyclone strength on Friday.

By Saturday, the system is expected to slip just to the West of Viti Levu and Kadavu and continue to move southward.

Expect the weather to gradually change for most places as the rain bands associated with Cyclone Yasa moves over the group later tomorrow and into Wednesday bringing continuous heavy rain especially over Yasawa and Mamanuca Group then gradually spreading to the rest of the group by Thursday.

Expect the heavy rain to persist into Saturday and gradually start easing from Sunday.

Due to anticipated widespread heavy rain, there is a risk of river flooding and flash flooding of the low-lying and flood-prone areas.