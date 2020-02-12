The Pacific Way is the Pacific Community’s flagship television show.

What began in 1995 as a trial for exchanging news stories – with just one tape circulated between TV stations in several Pacific Island nations – has evolved into a popular, half-hour programme that is distributed to some 20 TV stations around the region. Its longevity and iconic status are due to enduring partnerships with broadcasters across the region and to its many loyal viewers. Our magazine style show shares stories about the Pacific, for the Pacific, with a focus on sustainable development challenges and solutions. It covers important topics ranging from climate change adaptation, health and youth employment to innovation in agriculture, fisheries management and the protection of our unique island cultural heritage. The Pacific Way derived its name from a phrase coined by a Fijian statesman, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.

Sundays at 7:30pm on Fiji One