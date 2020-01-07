SPECIFIC Tuesday 7th January

Plastic ban and the effects and benefits it will bring to the business and environment

GENERAL SYNOPSIS

As its names suggests, this is the country’s only dedicated weekly television show committed to featuring everything and anything related to business and commerce happening not just in Fiji, but across the Pacific.

Each weekly Talk Business show takes our viewers on a rare insight of not just niche, but also large scale industries they would not have otherwise seen.The show is produced weekly by Mere Satakala who has traveled far and wide across Fiji and the Pacific to feature leading Pacific businesses that celebrate entrepreneurship across the region. Talk Business airs every Tuesdays @ 8.05pm