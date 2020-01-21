 Siren (season 1)

Siren (season 1)

 In international shows
0

Legend has it that Bristol Cove was once home to mermaids. Now, this coastal town has a mysterious new visitor in a girl named Ryn, who may just prove that all of the stories are true. Ryn catches the eye of local marine biologist Ben, and when he begins to show interest, fellow marine biologist Maddie becomes suspicious. Others in town, like deep sea fisherman Xander, are on a quest to discover the truth that is out there, and Helen, the town eccentric, knows more about the mysterious creatures than she lets on. The battle between man and sea takes a dangerous route as these predators seek to claim their birthright.

Tuesday’s @ 9.10pm on Fiji One

Recent Posts

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text. captcha txt
Fiji TV Subscribe

Don't miss the HSBC Sevens Series LIVE on Fiji One.

TV Schedule
Job Or No Jobinternational shows
Station 19 (season 1)international shows