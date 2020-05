Next week on Sigdirigi we share with you Sigidrigi from Serenading groups from Ra, Nadroga and Yasawa and we also take to back to some of the old groups in our look back segment. 1 hour of Sigidrigi and also join Paula and Mika as they talk about pressing issues especially COVID19 and they help you lighten up the weekend load as they crack a joke to get that smile on your face. All those entertainment and more on our Sigidrigi program Friday 15th May on Fiji One.