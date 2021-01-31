 Schools to remain closed until further notice

All schools nationwide will remain closed until further notice.

The Ministry of Education, Heritage and Arts is advising all students, teachers, and ancillary staff to remain home.

In view of the current weather situation report, parents and guardians are requested to closely monitor the movement of their children and keep them indoors and away from floodwaters.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar urges people residing in low-lying areas, coastal areas and flood-prone areas to move to higher grounds or to the nearest Evacuation Centre if necessary.

The Ministry says they will advise the public through a media announcement when schools will reopen, as many schools are currently being used as Evacuation Centres.

Akbar says they expect parents to be vigilant and exercise caution when moving to safer zones.

She says the safety of our loved ones is paramount and we are concerned about the well-being of all Fijians.