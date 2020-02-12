 Rural Delivery

Rural Delivery

“Rural Delivery” has been a staple on New Zealand TV for more than a decade. The show, funded by government agency NZ on Aier, is a magazine-style series that tells stories about the country’s farming and agricultural industries. RFD presents a “best-of” compilation of the program to help bring New Zealand’s stories to Americans. Innovation, research and development by both the New Zealand government and private enterprises are among the topics covered on the show, which also profiles award-winning farmers.

Thursdays at 9:30pm on Channel 2

