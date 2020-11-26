 Registrar of Political Parties varifies typo error on FijiFirst donation list

The Registrar of Political Parties has completed the verification of the list of donations of FijiFirst against bank statements and other financial disclosures submitted by the Party. On 17 September 2020, the Registrar uplifted all the Receipt books from the party for the years 2015-2019. Thereafter, the Registrar obtained all the Party bank statements and the verification process commenced on 23 September 2020.

During the verification exercise, the Registrar made enquires with the Party in relation to one person having donated over the $10,000 limit to which the Party clarified that there was a typo error in the name and this has been noted in the publication of the Lists. The Registrar has also sighted the receipt book record to verify the same.

The Registrar also made inquiries with the Party in relation to donations from persons who appear to be currently holding Statutory Board appointments to determine if there is a probable breach of the law. After verification, the Registrar determined these donations did not constitute any breach of electoral law. In a few cases, other persons of the same name had made donations to the Party.

The Registrar has found that the list of donations conforms to the requirements of the law and therefore, the Registrar will now publish the accounts as required under section 23(3) of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Act 2013 in a local daily paper today.