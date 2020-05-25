 Rabuka asks for PM to withdraw statement

Opposition Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka has asked that Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama withdraw a statement in his speech from the last parliament sitting .

Rabuka told the parliament that Bainimarama’s statement “He should be in prison right now” in relation to Bainimarama’s earlier statement “I have been taken to task by the Speaker of Parliament and he has not been taken to task for the events that transpired on 2nd November, 2000 at the camp” should be expunged.

Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau has told parliament that he will not act on the point of order immediately as it has just come up all of a sudden but told parliament he would look into the matter.

