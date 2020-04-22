 Pio Tikoduadua released from police custody

Member of Opposition and President of the National Federation Party, Pio Tikoduadua has been released from police custody.

Tikoduadua was arrested by police in the early hours of yesterday for a video he uploaded on social media alleging police brutality.In a statement issued by Fiji Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou, said the investigation involving Honourable Pio Tikodudua has been completed and the case file had been submitted to the Office of the Director Public Prosecutions for independent legal advice.