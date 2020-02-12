 Of Kings and Prophets

British film and TV actor Ray Winstone stars as Saul, the battle-weary, paranoid and violent king of Israel, in this epic biblical saga of ambition, faith and betrayal. The tale is told through the eyes of Samuel, a powerful and enigmatic, yet resentful, prophet who many years ago anointed Saul as king. A young, resourceful shepherd named David, who has big aspirations, rounds out the trio of characters who are on a collision course with destiny, which will test their beliefs and leave Israel forever changed.

Mondays at 9:30pm on Channel 2