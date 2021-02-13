 Northern schools to resume classes next week

Schools in the Northern Division will resume classes from Monday the 15th of February.

All schools in the Northern Division were closed last week, to allow Heads of Schools, Divisional Education Officers, Teachers and School Managements to make quick fixes to damages sustained by the flooding caused by TC Ana.

The Education Ministry says Fiji Water Authority will cart water to the affected schools and schools without access to electricity have been provided with generators to accommodate this absence.

Minister for Education Rosy Akbar will be in the Northern Division next week to visit schools and students.

She said some families in the Northern Division are more affected than the others, and while they understand that rebuilding will take time, her Ministery urges parents to send their children to school. Students who may have lost their uniforms, can attend school in civilian clothing.

Akbar says they will continue to invest in areas that need assistance and Heads of Schools will work with the Ministry in the coming weeks to provide a list of students that need assistance with school bags and stationeries.