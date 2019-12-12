 Nausori Highlands Murder Accused Denied Bail

62-year-old Mohammed Isoof, has been denied bail by the Suva High Court.

Isoof is alleged to have murdered 5 people earlier this year, whose bodies were later found in the Nausori Highlands, near Sabeto in Nadi.

He is also charged with the attempted murder of a one-year-old girl – who was later found wandering around the deserted area.

While delivering his bail ruling this morning, Suva High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar said the charges against Isoof are serious and he may serve a sentence of life in prison if found guilty.

He is charged with 5 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted murder.

The court was informed that prior to moving to New Zealand, Isoof had changed his name after he was deported from Australia.

He is currently a permanent resident in New Zealand and works as a bus driver.

The prosecution alleges that the 5 were poisoned after consuming pesticide which was found at the crime scene.

It is also alleged that Isoof made inquiries at a pharmacy about the pesticide before the 5 were found dead.

Isoof denied responsibility for their deaths then claimed he had an affair with the deceased couple’s daughter.

However, the affair claims were not true.

It is alleged that money was the motivation behind the murder.

It is alleged that between the 25th and 26th of August this year, Isoof murdered carpenter, Nirmal Kumar, his 54-year-old wife Usha Devi, their 34-year-old daughter, Nileshni Kajal and her two daughters Sana aged, 11, and Samara, 8.