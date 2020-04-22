 Men arrested for possession of marijuana

 In local shows
Two men were arrested this morning in Savusavu following the discovery of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

This was the outcome of a successful operation between Police and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The seized substances estimated to be worth more than $10,000 include clear plastics and bullets containing dried leaves also believed to be marijuana which were found inside a vehicle.

Two men aged 29 and 47 were arrested at the checkpoint manned by police and LTA officers that was erected between Urata and Nadomole in Savusavu.

The two are currently in custody while police are still searching for the third suspect who escaped from the checkpoint and is known to police.

Investigations continue

