 Justin Ho Denied Bail for the Third Time

28 year old Justin Ho who is facing drug-related charges has been denied bail for the third time.

It is alleged that Ho and another 40 year old man, Frederick Epeli, illegally exported more than 2 kilos of cocaine to Sydney, Australia via Fiji Airways.

After his second bail application was denied, he was hospitalized for back pain.

On the 11th of September this year, Ho had re-applied for bail through a new counsel which was supported by an affidavit.

Suva High Court Judge Justice Daniel Goundar said his bail application cannot succeed as his it did not meet the requirements of the Bail Act.

Justin Ho has been further remanded.