 Josie Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison

Josevata Werelagi, famously known as Josie, is a hairdresser and sex worker who will be spending 14 years in prison for selling a minor to older men.

While sentencing Josie this morning, Suva High Court Judge Daniel Goundar said that selling minors for sexual services is a grave offense.

Josie had facilitated the transportation of the complainant form Nausori to Rewa Street in Samabula at around 11 pm on the 18th of July 2015.

Justice Goundar said Josie had introduced the complainant to the sex industry and forced her to provide sexual services to two older men in exchange for money.

Justice Goundar added that the complainant managed to escape from Josie after she caught the attention of a police officer on the fourth day.

Justice Goundar added that Josie groomed the then 15-year-old girl to make her look older, and he controlled her by giving instructions and made sure that she returned to him.

Josie then sold the young girl to his male clients which made the complainant fear him and she felt like a slave.

Justice Goundar chose the starting point of 12 years based on the seriousness of the offense involving a child.

He also pointed out that Josie was not remorseful for his actions.