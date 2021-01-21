 Increasing number of structural fires concern NFA

The National Fire Authority has raised its concerns about the increasing number of structural fires around the country.

CEO Sowane Puamau says it is alarming to see that just 20 days into the new year, the NFA has already attended to six fire incidents around the country.

With 20 people now left homeless, these families will find it difficult to make ends meet, considering School has just begun, he adds.

Sowane reiterates that fire safety is every individual’s responsibility and people need to take precautionary measures to prevent fire incidents.

He urged the public to adhere to NFA’s advice and safety messages on fire safety.

The NFA toll-free fire emergency number is 910.