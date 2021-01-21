 Increasing number of structural fires concern NFA

Increasing number of structural fires concern NFA

 In local news, main news
0

The National Fire Authority has raised its concerns about the increasing number of structural fires around the country.
CEO Sowane Puamau says it is alarming to see that just 20 days into the new year, the NFA has already attended to six fire incidents around the country.

With 20 people now left homeless, these families will find it difficult to make ends meet, considering School has just begun, he adds.

Sowane reiterates that fire safety is every individual’s responsibility and people need to take precautionary measures to prevent fire incidents.

He urged the public to adhere to NFA’s advice and safety messages on fire safety.

The NFA toll-free fire emergency number is 910.

Recent Posts

Leave a Comment

Contact Us

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Not readable? Change text. captcha txt
Fiji TV Subscribe

Don't miss the HSBC Sevens Series LIVE on Fiji One.

TV Schedule
Registrar of Political Parties varifies typo error on FijiFirst donation listbreaking news, local news, main news