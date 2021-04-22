 Hot Spots – Landmarks Of Fiji

Hot Spots – Landmarks Of Fiji

Hot Spots Episode 3 sees the Team showcase the following historic Landmarks in 

– The Government Information Resource Center whose original tenant was the Fiji Visitors Bureau now -Tourism Fiji. 

– Mercury House OR the Cable and Wireless Building (FINTEL Buiilding) 

– The Grand Pacific Hotel 

– The Fiji Museum 

– Thurston Gardens 

– The State House 

– The Battery Hill Gun Site and War Memorial 

– The Laucala Bay Hill WW II Gun Site and Radar Tower 

– The FNU Maritime Academy where the WWII Laucala Bay Hangar once stood where the RNZAF Flying Boat Squadron was Based.

WEDNESDAY’S AT 8:05PM ON FIJI ONE

