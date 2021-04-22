Hot Spots – Landmarks Of Fiji
Hot Spots Episode 3 sees the Team showcase the following historic Landmarks in
– The Government Information Resource Center whose original tenant was the Fiji Visitors Bureau now -Tourism Fiji.
– Mercury House OR the Cable and Wireless Building (FINTEL Buiilding)
– The Grand Pacific Hotel
– The Fiji Museum
– Thurston Gardens
– The State House
– The Battery Hill Gun Site and War Memorial
– The Laucala Bay Hill WW II Gun Site and Radar Tower
– The FNU Maritime Academy where the WWII Laucala Bay Hangar once stood where the RNZAF Flying Boat Squadron was Based.
WEDNESDAY’S AT 8:05PM ON FIJI ONE
Recent Posts