 Hot Spots – Landmarks Of Fiji

Hot Spots Episode 3 sees the Team showcase the following historic Landmarks in

– The Government Information Resource Center whose original tenant was the Fiji Visitors Bureau now -Tourism Fiji.

– Mercury House OR the Cable and Wireless Building (FINTEL Buiilding)

– The Grand Pacific Hotel

– The Fiji Museum

– Thurston Gardens

– The State House

– The Battery Hill Gun Site and War Memorial

– The Laucala Bay Hill WW II Gun Site and Radar Tower

– The FNU Maritime Academy where the WWII Laucala Bay Hangar once stood where the RNZAF Flying Boat Squadron was Based.

