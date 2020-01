SPECIFIC- 11th January

This week is officially the last show for Shania Singh. Join us as we farewell her and enjoy the latest hip hop music out there along with dedications and song requests. Don’t miss all that this week on Groove Thang at 6:30pm.

Stay entertained this week on Groove Thang as we bring you the latest hip music out there alongside requests and dedications, and build up to the whack.

That’s this week on Saturday at 6:30pm, only on FijiOne