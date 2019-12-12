Monday 16th December.

It’s costume Monday! MG and Lei check out some cool photos of getsetters in their costume, we also have ‘Get Crafty’ where we learn how to make a Christmas Card. In this weeks Countries and Culture we learn more about Poland.

Tuesday 17th December.

Aunty Jo is up first with a Christmas book called ‘The Father Bear that Christmas forgot’, then we have ‘Game Hub’ for all you game lovers and we take a look at the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker.

Wednesday 18th December.

On Out and About this week we travel to Krako’w, learn more about Reindeers in our All Pets corner and we get to see who’s our Pet of the Week. We have your latest kids news and get cute & cuddly in our Cuties Corner. ​

Thursday 19th December.

We learn more about the life of Ratu George Cakobau in our Great Thinkers segment, take a look at some yummy Christmas treats on Get Munching, Kristiana Uluwai joins us with a book for Read to Lead and we end the day with Birthday Buzz.

Friday 20th December.

It’s the end of another week and we start your Friday off with Morals and Values. Myths and Legends is up next as get to know more about the Prawns of Vatulele. We take a look at 10 magic and science experiments for Christmas to end the week.