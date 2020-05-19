 GET SET

GET SET

 In kids
0

Monday

Join MG & Lei as
they dress up for costume Monday. Get Crafty  is up next. Learn
about Latvia in Countries & Culture. We end the day a vowel song.

Tuesday

Aunty Jo joins us
with a book titled Rocket writes a story. Dr Binocs is up next. Learn about
Orca in our All pets corner..

Wednesday

We have awesome
songs lined up for you on Get Grooving. Done with Monster from Scooby Doo, You
and Me from descendants and many more.

Thursday

We take a look
at 6 successful stories of famous people in Great Thinkers. Summer
treats is u p next in Get Munching. We end the day with a video on learning
Parts of Speech.

Friday

We take a look
at Goldilocks on Myths and Legends. Join Lei on another episode on Morals
and Values. We end the week with some concept of multiplication.

