Monday

Join MG & Lei as

they dress up for costume Monday. Get Crafty is up next. Learn

about Latvia in Countries & Culture. We end the day a vowel song.

Tuesday

Aunty Jo joins us

with a book titled Rocket writes a story. Dr Binocs is up next. Learn about

Orca in our All pets corner..

Wednesday

We have awesome

songs lined up for you on Get Grooving. Done with Monster from Scooby Doo, You

and Me from descendants and many more.

Thursday

We take a look

at 6 successful stories of famous people in Great Thinkers. Summer

treats is u p next in Get Munching. We end the day with a video on learning

Parts of Speech.

Friday

We take a look

at Goldilocks on Myths and Legends. Join Lei on another episode on Morals

and Values. We end the week with some concept of multiplication.