Extra Time By In House Production Posted May 8, 2020 In local shows Extra Time2020-05-082020-05-08https://www.fijione.tv/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/fijitv_small_logo_new.pngFIJI TVhttps://www.fijione.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/81686362_102837197916431_891932302127398912_o.png200px200px 0 Catch us every Wednesdays @ 7:30pm right here on Fiji One In House Production Recent PostsHyundai A League2020 Dubai 7s (Fiji Games)World Rugby Pacific ChallengeThe Rugby Show Leave a Comment Cancel reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.