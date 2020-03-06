Dou mada Mai By In House Production Posted March 6, 2020 In local shows Dou mada Mai2020-03-062020-03-06https://www.fijione.tv/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/fijitv_small_logo_new.pngFIJI TVhttps://www.fijione.tv/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/86776534_106441710949098_5376642706279759872_o.jpg200px200px 0 A program where the youth get to discuss about issues that they face daily. Thursday 8:05pm In House Production Recent PostsHot SpotsVocal BattleTe AoRural Delivery Leave a Comment Cancel reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.