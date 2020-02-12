 Date: Japanese Drama

Yabushita Yoriko, a 29-year-old economics expert who holds a Masters degree from University of Tokyo and works in the field of macroeconomics research, is rigid and refuses to pander to others. As she aims to get married by 30, she registers at a marriage agency in order to find a partner. On the other hand, 35 year old Taniguchi Takumi is a jobless man who depends on his mother for a living while being absorbed in the world of literature, arts, music and entertainment. He regards himself as a educated idler and decides to register at the same marriage agency as Yoriko in order to find a rich woman who he can depend on for a living if his mother is no longer around. The two of them who are said to be unable to love and unsuitable for love get paired up together and through a number of dates, become closer to each other while viewing the topic of marriage as a mere contract rather than the union of two people who are in love with each other.

Weekdays at 2pm on Fiji One