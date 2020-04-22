 Consumers can now lodge complaints online: FCCC

Fijians can now lodge breaches of consumer rights through the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission’s new Web App by visiting FCCC.APP on any browser, or live website chat on fccc.gov.fj.

The website was to address the increased number of issues and queries from Fijians during the COVID-19 crisis. FCCC CEO Joel Abraham said they want Fijians to have accessibility via a multitude of platforms and, leveraging the technology available to enable consumers to report any breaches of their rights. The platforms also ensure Fijian consumers receive quick responses and speedy resolutions for their queries or complaints. FCCC has also established a COVID-19 Special Response team to monitor all queries and complaints received on these platforms. For more information and details please contact the FCCC on 8921991 or send complaints by emailing, complaints at fccc.gov.fj and, business@fccc.gov.fj. You can also join FijianConsumers on Viber.