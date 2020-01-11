 BSP Donates 300 School Packs to FENC

BSP handed over 300 back to schools packs to the Fiji Foundation for the Education of Needy Children today.

Since 2010, BSP has given over $9 million back to the Fijian communities through Community Projects, sponsorships, donations and customer promotions.

BSP’s relationship manager Vasiti Vugatoko says BSP is passionate to support the education of Fiji’s less fortunate youngsters.

She said as a responsible bank with Fiji at heart, BSP understands the challenges that families face when trying to send their children to school.

BSP provides personal loans to fund its customer’s back to school needs.