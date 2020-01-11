 Bainimarama Sends Help to Australia

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama confirmed that an engineering platoon from the Republic of Fiji Military Forces is currently being prepared for deployment in Australia’s firefighting and recovery efforts.

He said: “ The Australian people have always proved willing to help Fiji heal in times of need, including when cyclones have devastated vast stretches of our nation. In that same spirit of solidarity, I personally wrote to Prime Minister Morrison to see how Fiji could best support our sisters and brothers impacted by Australia’s ongoing bushfire crisis, including through the on-the-ground support of Fijian troops to help our neighbours fight back the flames, rebuild, and recover.”

He added that the Fijian Government is working closely with its partners in Australia to determine where Fijian efforts can provide the greatest relief.

HE said: “Fiji will continue to stand side-by-side with our Australian ‘vuvale’ –– our family –– in this time of great suffering, and the prayers of every Fijian are with those victims and first responders who are on the frontlines of this crisis.