 Areas in Labasa to expect water supply

Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise customers living in parts of Labasa that the low to intermittent supply of water currently faced is due to a 375mm burst main along Benau Reservoir Road.

Affected Areas Include: Vunivau, Basoga , Cawaira , Parts of Soasoa, Batinikama, Siberia, Vatunibale Depot , Fiji Meteorological Services, Vatunibale Quarters, Bulileka, Vitandra, Lowcost, Prince Andrew Road, Mani Road, Bulileka Cemetery Road, Urata Road, Boca Road, Bulileka Village, Boubale and Dreketilailai.

Our ground teams are currently at the leakage site conducting repair works.

Water carting trucks are on standby to service the affected areas during the temporary disruption period.

The Authority advises customers residing in the areas above to use water wisely and to store water for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

WAF urges all Fijians to practice reliance and at all times to have water stored for at least two days.

WAF also encourages customers to invest in storage containers or water tanks connected to the water system for storage and backup supply during any unplanned disruption that may arise due to emergency works or natural disasters.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused and we seek your understanding and patience until such time supplies normalize.

For further enquiries, customers can call 3346777 or short code 5777 (all mobile networks) or email contact@waf.com.fj